NCAA second round: UMBC vs. Kansas State

Nevada overcomes a 22-point deficit to defeat Cincinnati 75-73, finishing the game on a 32-8 run in the last 11 minutes.
The Bearcats' loss means none of the South Region's Top 4 seeds will advance to the Sweet 16. It's the first time that's happened since seeding began in 1979. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYnFDKKXUAA6HrB.jpg
Mind-blowing stat. 😳
Mind-blowing win. 😱
#MarchMadness https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYnGRUuU0AAW9Wj.jpg
True Grit won the dance off during the timeout. He seems pleased. Good boy. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYnGeAPX0AA3Oh-.jpg
The Wolf Pack found their stride just in time. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYnF45ZW0AA8AMe.jpg
In the West Region:
(9) Florida State and (1) Xavier is on NOW!
👉 on.ncaa.com/2HIk1pb https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYnK1VRXkAE1sjD.jpg
Cinderella hanging tough at the half.
#MarchMadness https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYnLMVkW4AAlMTL.jpg
HALTIME
😼 #KStateMBB 25
🐶 UMBC 20
Brown, Jr. leads all scorers w/ 10 Pts. #MarchMadness https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYnLaC6WkAE6BVn.jpg
Nevada's 22-point comeback ties Duke for the 2nd-largest in NCAA Tournament history. The Blue Devils overcame theirs against the Maryland Terrapins during the 2001 Final Four.
The largest NCAA Tournament comeback is 25 points, when BYU defeated Iona in the 2012 First Four. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYnLCCXWAAAloDq.jpg
Nevada's 22-point comeback ties Duke for the 2nd-largest in NCAA Tournament history. The Blue Devils came back against the Maryland Terrapins during the 2001 Final Four.
The largest NCAA Tournament comeback is 25 points, when BYU defeated Iona in the 2012 First Four. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYnM00xW4AA_Q14.jpg