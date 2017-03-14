Howard's snow plow tracker is in full swing during winter storm: bsun.md/2noZ9cZ http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C64o7w3WcAAN4TT.jpg
Sleet & snow + wind can = power outages. Here's an updated look. Make sure to know who to call if you lose power mema.maryland.gov/Pages/PowerOut… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C64zNLnW0AAACpd.jpg
There are a number of traffic incidents on roads & highways in central, southern & northern Maryland. Icy conditions possible, avoid travel. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C65LnBFVoAAzHGL.jpg
A light snow band stretches from north to south over central Maryland and will be lingering around for the next hour or two. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C65czv9WcAAa0Jd.jpg
Take a look inside the Baltimore emergency ops center this morning. bsun.md/2moRACu via @cmcampbell6 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C65kV8lWgAA_1-_.jpg
Interviewed @BmoreCityDOT snow plow driver Samuel Grant Jr. and hitched a ride in his plow today. Interview in tomorrow's paper. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C6552bzVwAAz6sv.jpg