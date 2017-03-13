Maryland snow: Live weather updates from Baltimore Sun staff

Snow totals could be reduced if the storm does not intensify as quickly as forecast, or if warm air allows more precipitation to fall as rain or sleet than is expected. Some mixed precipitation is likely, at least at the start of the storm, along and east of Interstate 95.
Forecasters were watching two pieces of what is expected to become the storm on Monday, areas of low pressure over Missouri and just off the northern Florida coast. They are expected to come together over the mid-Atlantic overnight, with cold polar air meeting Gulf of Mexico moisture in the classic setup of a storm known as a "nor'easter."