Finally inside Fanfest after Orioles made season ticket holders walk to Inner Harbor then back. At least I got my steps in. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUjotWuW4AUtTpz.jpg
Buck and Dan talking to season ticket holders af #Orioles fanfest. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUjsliCVoAUgFwC.jpg
Overflow crowd for Fanfest state of @Orioles . https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUjsqKxXUAESwhm.jpg
Live updates from Orioles FanFest 2018 dlvr.it/QCzYVC https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUjxmcIVQAAPOqi.jpg
The most popular Oriole. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUj50TrXcAEJqx4.jpg
Until April ... sigh. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUkB8rSW4AApEIW.jpg
Orioles' Showalter: Machado will play shortstop in 2018, Beckham will shift to third dlvr.it/QCzvH7 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUkIYUGUMAAK482.jpg
Schmuck: At FanFest, Orioles fans are getting restless dlvr.it/QD0045 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUkPWpcUQAAD70r.jpg
Showalter 'disappointed' in Schoop's absence from FanFest dlvr.it/QD00Bk https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUkPXI4UMAA7Efz.jpg
Orioles' Dan Duquette 'confident' club will rebuild rotation, but 'don't ask me how exactly' dlvr.it/QD05nz https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUkW55bVwAApjcy.jpg
Orioles' Zach Britton: Achilles rehab 'a little ahead of schedule,' hopes to be on a mound in spring training dlvr.it/QD0J3b https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUklU_OUQAA1QAf.jpg
Schmuck: Vice president Brady Anderson defends Orioles' commitment to win dlvr.it/QD0J8K https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUklVX2VAAAuSLY.jpg
Orioles' Buck Showalter on netting: 'There's nothing more fan friendly we can do than protect the fans' dlvr.it/QD0Z4y https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUk7h8QU8AAF9Yd.jpg
Tim Beckham welcomes move to third base as team accommodates Manny Machado's shortstop request dlvr.it/QD0fWv https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUlDEjkVMAAV53m.jpg