Minute-by-minute: How Baltimore area student walkouts unfolded

“We should feel lucky to go to school, not lucky to come home safe” #catonsvilleHS #NationalSchoolWalkout https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQUOsgW0AAshhE.jpg
Poly guidance counselor Jennifer Askey remembers how shocked she was when, as a junior in high school, she heard the news about Columbine. "I was my students' ages when this first started happening," said Ashley, 36. "Nothing has changed. It's just gotten worse." https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQVEH0W4AAhrm7.jpg
Madison Monaghan, 18, student organizer at Catonsville HS: “at least half of our class left.” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQV2kEWkCEqXF4.jpg
It’s 10:24. A few minutes ago, hundreds of students were at this spot, cheering and holding signs. Now, it’s silent. #catonsvilleHS #WalkoutWednesday https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQWjFeX0AAvNwq.jpg
"Can America learn its lesson?" asks Baltimore Poly junior David Yates. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQWv7DXkAUzzLV.jpg
Football field empty again @hcpss_chs , students back inside @hcpss_bmms too. That's a wrap on this #NationalWalkoutDay https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQXn20XUAcIM9L.jpg
Chant at Dulaney HS in Timonium: “Not one more!” #NationalSchoolWalkout #WalkoutWednesday #StudentWalkout moby.to/v8dcv0
Johnny Graham, head of school, addresses students of Springdale Preparatory in New Windsor during a remembrance of lives lost. #NationalSchoolWalkout “The most important thing we can do is be empathetic.” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQYfhyVwAAdo2y.jpg
About 20 students, many of them middle-schoolers, as well as parents and educators gathered outside of Springdale Preparatory in New Windsor. One student said that she is missing history class but felt like she was a part of history today #NationalStudentWalkout https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQaPFxW4AEYnzP.jpg
Young people in the U.S. walked out of class to demand action on gun violence Wednesday in what activists hoped would be the biggest demonstration of student activism yet in response to last month's massacre in Florida.
More than 3,000 walkouts were planned across the U.S. and around the world, organizers said. Students were urged to leave class at 10 a.m. local time for 17 minutes — one minute for each victim in the Feb. 14 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
The coordinated walkout was organized by Empower, the youth wing of the Women's March, which brought thousands to Washington last year.
Although the group wanted students to shape protests on their own, it also offered them a list of demands for lawmakers, including a ban on assault weapons and mandatory background checks for all gun sales.
After more than an hour in the cold, the Poly students are heading back to class. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQeI6LXcAEGRPT.jpg