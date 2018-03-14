Minute-by-minute: How Baltimore area student walkouts unfolded

Amid near-freezing temperatures, Baltimore-area students delivered on their promise to join peers in a national school walkout to draw attention to gun violence.

Participants hoisted homemade signs reading "We will will not be next" and "Guns down grades up," held moments of silence, and read the names of Parkland victims. The principal of Franklin High in Baltimore County said he's never seen such a coordinated social movement in almost two decades leading the school.

At some schools, students participated in alternative activities supported by administrators instead of leaving the school building.

At many sites, school officials asked media, adults who had come to support the protests, and other non-students to stay off of school property.