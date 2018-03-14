Minute-by-minute: How Baltimore area student walkouts unfolded

I’m here in Eldersburg at Century High School where students are expected to walk out of their classes and into the gym at 10 a.m. as a part of #nationalschoolwalkout .
Background: carrollcountytimes.com/news/education… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQJlinW0AAz7A4.jpg
Students at Dulaney HS in Timonium are expected to hold a walkout at 10 a.m. The school is not allowing me on the property, so I’ll bring you dispatches from the street out front. #NationalSchoolWalkout #StudentWalkout #WalkoutWednesday https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQOxh8VMAQY6Iv.jpg
At Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, students are pouring out the back doors and making their way to the football field for the #NationalSchoolWalkout against gun violence. baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQO0BeWkAAt5P_.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQO0B1X4AAeI_O.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQO0B1WAAEnhJ4.jpg
Anne Arundel police are starting to show up at Annapolis High School ahead of 10 a.m. #StudentWalkout https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQPWh9WkAA8OSJ.jpg
Annapolis resident Ilene is out to support the kids. We are too far away to hear anything they are saying. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQQYFpWkAAbRCZ.jpg
Students streaming onto football field @hcpss_chs https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQQoFIXUAAbL9R.jpg
Walkout starting at Dulaney HS in Timonium, MD. #NationalSchoolWalkout #WalkoutWednesday #StudentWalkout https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQQpb3XUAAN9wF.jpg
Kids at Catonsville HS starting to walk out. #WalkoutWednesday https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQRJjSXkAAoBAE.jpg
Crowd continues to grow at #AnnapolisHSWalkout . #StudentWalkout https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQRg62XkAAL2x2.jpg
Long line of students being directed to tennis courts. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQRlhrX0AAI-yR.jpg
Another student supporter. #BroadneckWalkout (accidentally got her squirting in the photo) #BroadneckWalkout #nationalschoolwalkout https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQR9fdWsAEItHH.jpg
The Poly students are lying down for 17 minutes of silence in honor of the lives lost in Parkland. In trying to get her classmates to quiet down, one girl yelled out: "Common guys! We're alive. They're dead." https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQSYU8W4AANbni.jpg
Dulaney HS, Timonium, MD. Remembering school shooting victims. #NationalSchoolWalkout #WalkoutWednesday #StudentWalkout https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQS44hV4AAnfsB.jpg
A student read the names of those who died in the Parkland shooting. They are now holding a moment of silence. #WalkoutWednesday https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQTVnHVoAAV7rB.jpg
Hundreds of students @hcpss_bmms walking around the building, police officer on perimeter https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQTVDGX4AEAJYA.jpg
Karen Sheplee made signs to support the students at River Hill HS, but was asked to leave. We’re down the street in Clarksville now. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQT1_VVQAAmJiw.jpg
It’s really powerful to see hundreds of teenagers stand in stone-cold silence at Dulaney HS in Timonium MD. #NationalSchoolWalkout #WalkoutWednesday #StudentWalkout moby.to/cn7poo
At the start of the anti-gun violence rally at Poly, organizer Barrett Wynn said: "This is not just about Parkland ... This is about Virginia Tech, Columbine, Sandy Hook. This is about anyone who has ever been unsafe in a school because our government won't protect us." https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQUFpdX0AEh1RK.jpg