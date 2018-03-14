Live updates: Student walkouts Live

Kids at Catonsville HS starting to walk out. #WalkoutWednesday https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQRJjSXkAAoBAE.jpg
Walkout starting at Dulaney HS in Timonium, MD. #NationalSchoolWalkout #WalkoutWednesday #StudentWalkout https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQQpb3XUAAN9wF.jpg
Students streaming onto football field @hcpss_chs https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQQoFIXUAAbL9R.jpg
Annapolis resident Ilene is out to support the kids. We are too far away to hear anything they are saying. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQQYFpWkAAbRCZ.jpg
Anne Arundel police are starting to show up at Annapolis High School ahead of 10 a.m. #StudentWalkout https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQPWh9WkAA8OSJ.jpg
At Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, students are pouring out the back doors and making their way to the football field for the #NationalSchoolWalkout against gun violence. baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQO0BeWkAAt5P_.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQO0B1X4AAeI_O.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQO0B1WAAEnhJ4.jpg
Students at Dulaney HS in Timonium are expected to hold a walkout at 10 a.m. The school is not allowing me on the property, so I’ll bring you dispatches from the street out front. #NationalSchoolWalkout #StudentWalkout #WalkoutWednesday https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQOxh8VMAQY6Iv.jpg
I’m here in Eldersburg at Century High School where students are expected to walk out of their classes and into the gym at 10 a.m. as a part of #nationalschoolwalkout .
Background: carrollcountytimes.com/news/education… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYQJlinW0AAz7A4.jpg