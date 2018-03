Live updates: Student walkouts Live

Baltimore area students are expected to join peers across the country in walking out of classes at 10 a.m. local time. The protests to bring attention to gun violence and call for gun control measures are to last 17 minutes, honoring the 14 students and three staff members fatally shot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida one month ago.This live blog will pull in reports on protests by students of more than half a dozen schools, including Baltimore's Excel Academy , which has lost seven students to gun violence over the last two school years, and Polytechnic Institute; Dulaney and Franklin high schools in Baltimore County; and schools in Catonsville, Towson and Carroll and Anne Arundel counties.At some schools, the walkouts have been coordinated between student leaders and administrators, and are to be held in in-school assemblies or on athletic fields. In Harford and Cecil counties, students and parents have said administrators had threatened to punish students who walk out.