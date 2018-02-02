Live updates: State of the Ravens address

Bisciotti said that he didn't want Newsome, Harbaugh and Cass up on podium because most of the questions are usually for him. Bisciotti said "he'll twist Ozzie's arm" to get him to talk to media before draft.
Bisciotti said John Harbaugh removal was "certainly a consideration," but wasn't one he seriously pondered. Expresses confidence in Ozzie Newsome again. Not a perceptible change in attitude from last year.
Bisciotti said he's worried about attendance/empty seats. "It's still a concern. There's a lot of things to deal with. The one we can change right away is the experience and we're constantly working on that."
Bisciotti said attendance is a problem throughout NFL. "It's not just here. Am I concerned with it? Yes. Am I disappointed with it? Yes. WE've got to win and a I hope that solves the majority of the problems.
Bisciotti: "There's a really good chance we won't take a defensive tackle in the first round." Bisciotti acknowledged that adding offensive playmakers was major topic of conversation during organizational meetings last month in Jupiter, Fla.
Bisciotti on effect on player kneeling had on franchise: "I do think it's significant and I do think it hurt and insulted a lot of our fan base and I understand. But I also am supportive of my players. That's the only time we ever did kneel."
Bisciotti said he wished he got involved in talking to players night before kneeling. "There was no time for me to tell them what I thought and what I thought would be an opportunity for them to look for an alternative. I was not pleased w/it, but it's going on throughout league.
Bisciotti: "I'm not going to give a playoff bust edict to you all or my coach. He's under as much pressure than probably he's ever been in his life. I expect him to keep his chin up ... and make the most of the season."
Bisciotti said they'll probably need to do a few restructures to create space. Mentioned Brandon Williams' deal in particular. "We'll do what we have to do to fill our roster through the roster and through FA. We've got some $ and we can create more. I'm not too worried."
Bisciotti said they have thought about lowering concession prices, but said that they are already under contract and they'd have to renegotiate. But said he will take a hard look at lowering some concession prices. "I think we probably can do that."
Bisciotti: "We're literally looking at a few moments of time that went against us versus the few crazy things that went for us in the SB year. We're living with 4th-and-12 (against Bengals) versus 4th-and-29 (vs. Chargers). We're not talking about 4-12 seasons here."
Bisciotti said the defense is pretty much set from personnel standpoint, but he's looking for more production from some people. "Had we not gotten Marlon Humphrey in the first round, things could have gotten pretty ugly for us as it had in the past [on the back end]."
Bisciotti on his level of enthusiasm for owning an NFL team: "My passion is still there. My fans lose their enthusiasm for it. I hate losing and my fans hate losing. They get angry and say things they shouldn't and I get angry and say things that I shouldn't, too."
Bisciotti: "Ozzie's decision was made four years ago. Eric knew it. He just wanted to make sure that the deal was still there when the Packers called." Packers had interest in DeCosta for opening GM job.
Bisciotti said the criticism that Harbaugh has eradicated strong locker room voices is not a fair criticism. "You can't replace Hall of Famers. I don't think Anquan's personality is any stronger than Mike Wallace of Steve Smith."