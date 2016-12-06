.@MorganStateU choir performs at @Mayor_Pugh 's inauguration. Almost 50 years ago, she was student there, the reason she came to #Baltimore . http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzAe0tUVEAAGnvk.jpg
With her brothers holding the Bible, Catherine Pugh takes the oath of office, emphasizing "mayor" as she is sworn in. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzAgW4hXUAExlgt.jpg
.@ReElectCummings tells @Mayor_Pugh that God has prepared her, "your steps have been ordered." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzAhDXvXEAExb7O.jpg
Catherine Pugh sworn in as Baltimore's 50th mayor: bsun.md/2h2KunJ http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzAhNYqW8AQ4cVM.jpg
.@RepCummings recalls @Mayor_Pugh 's actions during unrest. Says Pugh calmed tensions by singing "This little light of mine" at Penn/North http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzAiD-0XUAAupxg.jpg
In her first speech as mayor, @Mayor_Pugh says she will be a "mayor for all of Baltimore." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzAi9vsW8AAxzKf.jpg
"I'll be the greatest cheerleader this city will ever have," @Mayor_Pugh says. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzAjdUDXAAA_WHg.jpg
.@Mayor_Pugh stresses commitment to neighborhoods: "every neighborhood deserves to be the greatest." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzAkDlWXEAAWCGp.jpg
In speech, Mayor Pugh specifically called out this destroyed W Balt church she says has been this way for 10+ yrs http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzAm4WjXEAERWrF.jpg
.@mayor_pugh arrives at a party celebrating her at Humanim http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzBbulqUsAAGgQI.jpg
