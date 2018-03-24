Following Baltimore and Great Mills students at March for Our Lives

Baltimore's viral 'Rise Up' choir performs at March For Our Lives

The Baltimore middle school choir whose powerful rendition of “Rise Up” went viral last fall performed at an anti-gun violence protest this Saturday in Washington, D.C. The students at Cardinal Shehan School sang with Andra Day — who first wrote and performed the song — and Common at the March For Our Lives protest. It’s the latest in a series of achievements for the school’s choir. Last year, they sang the national anthem before a December Ravens game and performed live on “Good Morning America.” The original video — of the group performing “Rise Up” during choir practice — catapulted the group to fame in September after director Kenyatta Hardison posted it online. It has now been viewed more than 60 million times. >>Read more and check out pictures from their performance