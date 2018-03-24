Following Baltimore and Great Mills students at March for Our Lives

Baltimore #MarchForOurLives now in Federal Hill. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZEJkxDW4AESOxr.jpg
Sean Leary, a @BACOPoliceFire officer and his family, came to the Baltimore #MarchForOurLives . Said he doesn’t want to have to worry about his children at school. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZEKbSeVwAEhjRF.jpg
Lawyers Mall is packed with #MarchForOurLives Annapolis supporters. More of my @capgaznews pix soon. #Enough https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZEKhAQVMAEUIzy.jpg
Now students reading names of those who died in Parkville, St Mary's County shootings, followed by moment of silence. #MarchForOurLives #Annapolis https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZENRLvV4AAI1Yz.jpg
Organizers of the #MarchForOurLives Baltimore . Lead organizer Anna Hilger, a 14-year-old freshman at Poly said “we have so much violence in our city,” felt there should be a rally here. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZERGwxVwAEC42s.jpg
To the people who parked on Main Street for a quick bite to eat, well... #MarchForOurLives #Annapolis https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZERHezXUAAUOcM.jpg
Like, seriously https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZERuwyX4AAVOxS.jpg
In my 18 years at @capgaznews I’ve never seen more people marching in Annapolis than today’s #MarchForOurLives Annapolis event. Seems like they just keep coming down Main Street. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZESAP8X4AA2nT1.jpg
Principal Woodhouse wore bright pink today for a reason - so her kids could spot her in a crowd. Can you spot her? https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZEVh-3WAAAt5e3.jpg
Arron Fleming, 17, a junior at @ExcelAcademyHS in Baltimore, at the #MarchForOurLives rally in D.C. The crowd is paying attention to these signs. “Wow,” one said. “That’s horrible,” said another. Powerful stuff. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZEcA0rV4AA-w4p.jpg
The Baltimore middle school choir whose powerful rendition of “Rise Up” went viral last fall performed at an anti-gun violence protest this Saturday in Washington, D.C. The students at Cardinal Shehan School sang with Andra Day — who first wrote and performed the song — and Common at the March For Our Lives protest. It’s the latest in a series of achievements for the school’s choir. Last year, they sang the national anthem before a December Ravens game and performed live on “Good Morning America.” The original video — of the group performing “Rise Up” during choir practice — catapulted the group to fame in September after director Kenyatta Hardison posted it online. It has now been viewed more than 60 million times. >>Read more and check out pictures from their performance
“We’re trying to turn the negative that happened to these young brothers into something positive,” says Amari Alexander, 19, @ExcelAcademyHS senior, of his holding up images of his slain classmates at the #MarchForOurLives . He’s getting lots of attention baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZEhOwAWsAgt2Y_.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZEhOv6W0AE1H8S.jpg
The @ExcelAcademyHS students are having fun here at the #MarchforOurLives , meeting other kids, but they’re also taking in the moment, and taking time with school staff to be serious, contemplative. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZEmWjoX0AIMLOK.jpg
With the @ExcelAcademyHS students and we 100% randomly just ran into @jordanklepper w/ @TheOpposition , the @ComedyCentral show that featured the school this week. What are the odds? #MarchForOurLives https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZEpKqmXcAEq7Nc.jpg
The @ExcelAcademyHS crew at the #MarchForOurLives . They said they had a good day. #March4TheirLives https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZEx_tcWsAAL9AK.jpg
James Lyles, district director w/ Baltimore mentoring group TEAM (Together Everyone Achieves More), said, “It’s been awesome. We’ve been able to get our message heard. I think we’re making a difference.” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZE12wJX4AEj-h3.jpg