Following Baltimore and Great Mills students at March for Our Lives

Baltimore students — no strangers to gun violence — were also present in D.C. for the March For Our Lives rally

Students from Excel Academy in Baltimore were ready Saturday morning to send a message in Washington about gun violence, which has claimed the lives of seven of their classmates since last year.

“It’s bad, and it needs to stop, and it starts with us,” said Raydonna Hawkins, a 17-year-old senior.

Seventeen Excel students had gathered outside Baltimore City Hall to catch a bus to the March For Our Lives rally against gun violence in Washington, organized after 17 students and faculty were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., last month.