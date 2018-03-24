Live coverage: Baltimore and Great Mills students at March for Our Lives Live

There is definitely some anti-NRA signs here today. #MarchForOurLives #Annapolis https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZEBu0rXUAEY3JJ.jpg
Rosalie McCade and her husband Ivo Jamrosz, of Federal Hill, giving away signs their son made for the #MarchForOurLives Baltimore rally. He’s at the #MarchForOurLivesdc https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZEBQnjW4AArKel.jpg
Baltimore #MarchForOurLives crowd now marching toward the Inner Harbor https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZD9O7cW4AAHIzy.jpg
There are 17 @ExcelAcademyHS students on this bus, headed from Baltimore to make their voices heard at the #MarchForOurLives rally in DC on behalf of the 17 lives lost in Parkland and their 7 classmates killed in street gun violence since last year. I’m riding along with them. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZD770qW0AMAk4R.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZD770nXcAAsaLC.jpg
There are 17 @ExcelAcademyHS students on this bus, headed from Baltimore to make their voices heard at the #MarchForOurLives rally in DC on behalf of the 17 lives lost in Parkland and their 7 classmates killed in street gun violence since last year. I’m riding along with them. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZD770qW0AMAk4R.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZD770nXcAAsaLC.jpg
.@Zeke_Cohen just spoke at the Baltimore #MarchForOurLives rally, said young ppl have contributed to successful council legislation this year.
“Young people are our moral compass. This is their moment,” he said. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZD68w3XcAAtbhC.jpg
Theo, 10, and his mom Joy, came out to the Baltimore #MarchForOurLives rally. They considered going to DC but said they wanted to show support in their city. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZD6JfXX0AAwzl1.jpg
"My school shouldn't have to be part of this list," said Great Mills High School junior Libby Sanders. "It made me sick to my stomach to write Great Mills on this sign." https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZD1sbRWAAE3V-G.jpg
Jake and his owner Lindsey Corasaniti came out to the #MarchForOurLives Baltimore rally. Corasaniti’s mother and sister are teachers in Baltimore County. She said they didn’t go into education to carry guns in school. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZD3KVCX4AInpsa.jpg
#MarchForOurLives Annapolis begins at 11 at Lawyers Mall. Crowd starting to build. Follow me and @PhilDavis_CG for @capgaznews updates from Annapolis https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZD29kFV4AEVE-1.jpg
#MarchForOurLives rally outside Baltimore’s City Hall https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZDzrIKXcAAcehW.jpg
‘17 alum Corey Williams of WVU joins #GreatMillsStrong students during #MarchForOurLives #OnAssignment https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZDxv5yXUAEQKh6.jpg
“It’s bad and it needs to stop, and it starts with us,” says @ExcelAcademyHS senior Raydonna Hawkins, 17, of gun violence. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZDu-VWWsAAc9fT.jpg
Speaking from the middle of the crowd, 16-year-old Great Mills sophomore Marianne Beaulieu said: "We need to make Jaelynn's death the last gun violence death in our schools ever." https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZDuvI6WsAIXCh9.jpg
Zahreya Peeples and her friend Dylan Hill, both 16, were thinking of Jaelynn Willey as they approached the main stage. "She still had life ahead of her," Peeples said. "No one deserves to die by a gun." https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZDqTozWkAANIau.jpg
One of the @ExcelAcademyHS signs for the #MarchForOurLives features the pictures of classmates lost to gun violence. Center top is Markel Scott. Read my story on his death here: baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZDoyA2XkAEkEBE.jpg
As they walk through the streets of Washington, the group chants, "We are Great Mills!" #MarchForOurLives https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZDoXcdWkAAqvAE.jpg
#MarchForOurLives #GreatMillsStrong pass a Morning sky, Washington Monument canvas #OnAssignment https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZDlGDUX4AItuoU.jpg
Dashay McCrae, 18, left, has lost a close cousin to gun violence, and Deaundra Fisher, 18, has lost a brother to it. They are heading with peers from @ExcelAcademyHS in Baltimore to the #MarchForOurLives . https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZDkye-W0AA-dyM.jpg
Kids from @ExcelAcademyHS are ready, outside Baltimore City Hall, to go to the #MarchForOurLives . They’ve lost 7 classmates to street gun violence since last year, plus more who have been wounded. #EnoughIsEnough https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZDj1yOXUAAxFFf.jpg