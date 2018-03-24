Live coverage: Baltimore and Great Mills students at March for Our Lives Live

'We will march for you, Jaelynn Willey'



Days after the school shooting at Great Mills High, a group of more than 100 students, alumni and teachers made their way from St. Mary’s County to Washington. A week ago, some of the people en route to the nation’s capital Saturday weren’t sure they even wanted to participate in the March for Our Lives. But then, just a few minutes before class started at Great Mills on Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy fired his father’s gun in a first-floor hallway at the sprawling high school. Two students, including the shooter, were fatally wounded and another boy was injured.

"After hitting so close to home, it becomes that much more real to us," said one of the march organizers, 18-year-old Jillian Carty. "We want to be part of the movement to stop gun violence."