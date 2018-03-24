Live coverage: Baltimore and Great Mills students at March for Our Lives

Live coverage: Baltimore and Great Mills students at March for Our Lives Live

Baltimore Sun journalists are following students from Excel Academy and Great Mills High School to the March for Our Lives in Washington. We'll also check in with satellite marches in Baltimore and Annapolis.

Options

Font Size
Viewer Comments
Sounds
Translate posts and comments.
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform