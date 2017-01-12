Live: DOJ/Baltimore City announce consent decree

Live: DOJ/Baltimore City announce consent decree

After five months of negotiation, Baltimore and the U.S. Department of Justice have agreed to the terms of a consent decree mandating reform of the city Police Department, both sides said Wednesday. The agreement is expected to be approved by top city officials at a special meeting Thursday.

