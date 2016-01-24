Live Coverage: Winter storm blankets Baltimore region in snow

Travel can resume for non-emergency vehicles at 6 a.m., Baltimore City officials said Sunday morning, while Phase II of the city's snow emergency plan still in effect.
The Phase II designation means that all vehicles traveling in the city must be equipped with snow tires, all weather radial tires or snow chains, and parking is restricted along designated snow emergency routes.
City officials said they urged motorists to remain off the roads as crews continue to work to clear snow from streets.
Baltimore officials declared a phase three snow emergency beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, banning private cars from the roads as conditions continued to deteriorate and emergency crews struggled to make their way through clogged streets.
More than 370 cancelations at BWI already reported today via FlightAware. Yesterday had 463. Tomorrow has 27.
How emergency responders deal with inclement weather
City police officers were working 12-hour shifts throughout the storm, with some in Humvees and others in unmarked SUVs to get through the heavy snow, he said.
Fire Department personnel had requested six National Guard Humvees and four 5-ton trucks, similar to what the department had for the 2010 storms, said Deputy Fire Chief Karl Zimmerman, who was responsible for the Fire Department's operations over the weekend.
The city sends a plow near the scene to help fire trucks maneuver. Humvees and snow chains on fire trucks help, too.
Mondawmin Mall, The Gallery, The Mall in Columbia, Towson Town Center and White Marsh Mall are all closed today.
City officials say there is currently no estimate for when Phase II of the snow emergency plan will be lifted.
The Maryland Insurance Administration on Sunday released the following tips for Marylanders whose property was damaged during the snowstorm:
-Contact your insurance company or agent immediately.
-Take photographs or video footage of any damage.
-If you have to relocate, even temporarily, make sure your insurance company or agent knows how to reach you.
-Before you remove any damaged property from the premises, be sure an insurance adjuster or your agent has seen it first.
-Keep all receipts for emergency repairs and for temporary living expenses.
-Make only those repairs necessary to prevent further damage to your home or business. Do not make permanent repairs without consulting your agent or insurance company, as unauthorized repairs may not be reimbursed.
-Keep receipts of all personal property you replace.
-Obtain estimates of the damage to the property from at least two contractors.
-Make a detailed list of all damaged property.
-If your insurance company denies any part of your claim, keep all of the paperwork they send you.
-If you hire a public adjuster, understand that your insurance company is not obligated to follow what a public adjuster determines to be your loss.
-Read your policy carefully so you understand what is covered and what is not.
-If you are not satisfied with the offer from your insurance company, you do not have to accept it. Contact the company and explain why you think it is not sufficient. If you are still not satisfied, you may contact the Insurance Administration at 1-800-492-6116.
From weather reporter Scott Dance:
A gradual warm-up is forecast starting Sunday and into the middle of the week, with sunshine and maybe even some rain showers to speed melting -- but icy conditions are expected each night.
After spending the entirety of the storm in the 20s, temperatures could rise slightly above freezing Sunday and a few degrees higher, into the mid-30s, on Monday. Meaningful relief isn't forecast until Tuesday, when temperatures could hit the mid-40s, according to the National Weather Service.
With more than 2 feet of snow across the region, including a record 29.2 inches at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, it's going to take days to clean up and many weeks for all of the snow to disappear.
Mostly sunny skies are forecast Sunday and Monday, giving the region its best weapon to ease shoveling and melt remaining slush on roadways.
But ice will be a problem once the sun goes down. The deep snowpack is forecast to encourage even colder nights than we otherwise might experience -- temperatures dropped to 18 degrees early Sunday morning and could hit the lower teens early Monday morning.
As temperatures warm Monday, it could lead to some foggy conditions forming over the snowpack.
Relatively mild rain showers are expected to pass through the region Tuesday, and forecasters are confident it will all be liquid precipitation. But weather forecasters said they can't yet "completely rule out pockets of freezing rain" because the snowpack is keeping temperatures so cold close to the ground.