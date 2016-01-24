Live Coverage: Winter storm blankets Baltimore region in snow

The Maryland Insurance Administration on Sunday released the following tips for Marylanders whose property was damaged during the snowstorm:



-Contact your insurance company or agent immediately.

-Take photographs or video footage of any damage.

-If you have to relocate, even temporarily, make sure your insurance company or agent knows how to reach you.

-Before you remove any damaged property from the premises, be sure an insurance adjuster or your agent has seen it first.

-Keep all receipts for emergency repairs and for temporary living expenses.

-Make only those repairs necessary to prevent further damage to your home or business. Do not make permanent repairs without consulting your agent or insurance company, as unauthorized repairs may not be reimbursed.

-Keep receipts of all personal property you replace.

-Obtain estimates of the damage to the property from at least two contractors.

-Make a detailed list of all damaged property.

-If your insurance company denies any part of your claim, keep all of the paperwork they send you.

-If you hire a public adjuster, understand that your insurance company is not obligated to follow what a public adjuster determines to be your loss.

-Read your policy carefully so you understand what is covered and what is not.

-If you are not satisfied with the offer from your insurance company, you do not have to accept it. Contact the company and explain why you think it is not sufficient. If you are still not satisfied, you may contact the Insurance Administration at 1-800-492-6116.