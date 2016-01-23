Live Coverage: Winter storm blankets Baltimore region in snow

From Carrie Wells, reporting from Hampden



Trudging along the Avenue in Hampden, Patrick Troneman was wrapped from neck to toe in black plastic trash bags. He had to shovel out the front of Harmony Bakery, where he works, and didn't have the right gear.



"I decided to improvise a little bit with some leftover black plastic bags, to help keep the outer layer dry," said Troneman, of Hampden. "It's working very well, and the key is that my underlayers are all wool. So the underlayer is staying dry and the bags are helping me."



Bonnie Crawford Kotula, 35, went down to the Avenue in Hampden with her two children, Hank, 2, and Emmet, 5, to walk around and play. Emmet, she said, "was actually conceived during the blizzard of 2010."



"We call him our Blizzard Baby," she said.



Crawford Kotula said she grew up in South Carolina and loved the snow.



"We had school closures when we had an inch of snow when I was growing up, so just the sight of snow is exciting to me," she said.