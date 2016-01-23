Live Coverage: Winter storm blankets Baltimore region in snow

Update from Baltimore City officials



“Our crews are working very hard in 12 hour shifts and because we have been able to do so without significant interference by the number of abandoned vehicles that we have had in the past, we’ve been able to be effective out there,” Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake said a Saturday morning news conference. “We’ve been able to make a number of improvements since Snowmageddon.”



For this storm, she said the city has tripled the number of private contractors helping to remove snow on neighborhood streets. She said crews have already identified areas where they can drop snow removed from streets, and the city has help from a contractor in hauling the snow. In 2010, snow was dropped off at Pimlico Race Course, among other locations. The city even had a permit from the Maryland Department of the Environment to dump snow in the Inner Harbor.



“While we are prepared more then we’ve ever been for a snowstorm, a storm of this magnitude requires patience,” Rawlings-Blake said. “Don’t panic if you haven’t seen a snow plow on your street. We have a big city and there’s a lot of snow to move.”



The mayor asked residents to look after neighbors, and for residents to call 311 if they see homeless out in the storm. She said outreach worker will work with homeless, and that the city has added shuttles to help get them to shelters.



City transportation Director William Johnson said crews were able to work overnight, despite the high-winds, and heavy snow-fall.



“Our strategy in plowing is to plow continuously so we don’t get a huge build up of so much snow that it becomes difficult to push,” Johnson said.



But he said cleared roads get quickly covered by new snowfall and drifting snow.



“It’s a constant process,” he said. The plows aim to keep no more than four to six inches of snow to accumulate before they can get back around.



Johnson said the city remains in phase 2 in snow operation response, which means only those with snow tires or 4-wheel drive are permitted on the road.



Plowing will continue through the night and throughout Sunday, and possibly into Monday “before we start to see our roads cleared up,” Johnson said. Once roads are cleared, the city has about 8,000 tons of salt ready to put on the streets.