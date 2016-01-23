Live Coverage: Winter storm blankets Baltimore region in snow

Snow-bound actors



Celeste Den and her dog watch videos with other Center Stage cast members. (Photo courtesy of Julia Coffee)

The blizzard’s casualties included the arts scene. The Baltimore Symphony had to cancel this weekend’s well-sold concerts devoted to music from Pixar animation, for example, and

theaters large and small went dark. Center Stage and Everyman Theatre had to

scrap the openings of new productions, leaving the actors idle. Some of them,

thanks to early decisions to cancel, had time to head back to their own homes

to wait things out.



For several members of Center Stage’s all-female version of Shakespeare’s “As

You Like It,” the only option was to hole up at the three Mount Vernon row

houses where the company provides housing for out-of-town actors. (The company

has moved its productions temporarily to Towson University while the Center Stage

venue on Calvert Street is under renovation. )



“Get a bunch of gals together, and we’ll think of a plan,” said Julia Coffey,

who plays Rosalind in “As You Like It.”





That plan started Friday night with video-watching that will continue all

weekend, including a stack of movie screeners for the Screen Actors Guild

Awards (Guild members have until Friday to vote for the awards, which will be

televised Jan. 30). Among the screeners: “Carol,” the film about a relationship

between two women, “which is appropriate for an all-female cast to watch,”

Coffey said with a laugh.





Cast member Mattie Hawkins dug out a copy of a high school production of “As

You Like It” directed by her fiance, and that has been entertaining the Center

Stage actors.





“The kids are so fabulous,” Coffey said. “We’re taking notes -- and maybe



stealing some bits. ”





The women also have a hearts card game tournament on the agenda, and there is



extra entertainment from dogs that two cast members have with them.





“One of them is Celeste Den’s -- she plays Duke Frederick and Corin,” Coffee



said. “She’s from Los Angeles and is enjoying her first blizzard and posting

pictures of doggie’s first snow. ”





The actors have one more project in mind for their unexpected weekend off.







“We’re going to make a video mocking the snow coverage on TV,” Coffee said.

