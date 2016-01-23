Live Coverage: Winter storm blankets Baltimore region in snow

At press conference with Mayor Rawlings-Blake, Commissioner Davis as fire chief Ford, DOT director http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZavaOTUkAEwKDq.jpg
A visit to DC, and maybe a snow baby in the forecast
When a blizzard threatens, most people will head in the opposite direction. But Baltimorean Karin Batterton deliberately drove to an area that was forecast to receive even more snow than Baltimore, so she could be with her daughter, Sara Batterton, who is about to give birth to her first child.
Sara Batterton is due on Jan. 31, but her mother wasn't taking any chances. Karin Batterton left Baltimore mid-morning on Friday.
By Saturday morning, about 20 inches of snow had fallen outside Sara Batterton's home in Washington's Capitol Hill neighborhood, compared with roughly a foot of snow outside her mother's condo in north Baltimore.
"My daughter's neighbors have been phenomenal," Karin Batterton said.
"They were out at midnight last night and again at 6 am this morning keeping a pathway clear from her front door to the car in case she has to rush to the hospital. Her husband's boss loaned him a four-wheel SUV, which is parked out in front, just in case. The guy downstairs has a giant American flag on a 10-foot extension pole. He stuck it in a mound of snow in front of house so if an ambulance has to come, they will know which house is hers."
- Mary McCauley
Here are some updated morning snowfall reports, made to the National Weather Service's Baltimore/Washington forecast office:
21.5 inches in Eldersburg
19.8 inches in Reisterstown
18.8 inches in Columbia
18.5 inches in Chelsea Beach in Anne Arundel County
17 inches in Bel Air
15.5 inches in Catonsville
15.3 inches in West Baltmore
12.4 inches at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport