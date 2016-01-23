Live Coverage: Winter storm blankets Baltimore region in snow

From John-John Williams IV, reporting from downtown Baltimore





Mickey Owade, manager of the parking garage at The Sail Cloth Factory near Ridgely's Delight, made sure he made it to work today.





The East Baltimore resident got a room at the nearby Holiday Inn just in case the roads wouldn't allow him to travel.







"I drive a Mercedes. It only has rear wheel drive," he said. "I just walked to work from the hotel. "





Meagan Brown, a resident of the apartment building, is glad Owade showed up to work today.





Owade shoveled the elevated driveway leading up to the parking garage that allowed Brown, a nurse at Johns Hopkins Hospital who had just worked an overnight shift, to drive her Hyundai Sonata into the garage.





Brown said the drive home to her apartment was no big deal.





"The roads were OK," she said. "They were being plowed. "





The hiccup came when she got home. It took Owade 15 minutes to dig Brown a path and then shout out directions to her as she attempted to navigate it.





"We weren't prepared for this," said Owade, who was equipped with a shovel but no gloves.





Brown said she didn't have to go back to work until Tuesday.





"That's a blessing," she said.





"If I go back out this weekend, I might walk if anything," Brown said. "I'm not driving. "



