Live Coverage: Winter storm blankets Baltimore region in snow

.@CityofAnnapolis level 3 emergency. cars prohibited on streets after 10am. See chart 4 expected snow removal time. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZaT9efXEAAQR_t.png
Morning briefing with @MayorSRB updating on storm activity and deployment #BaltSnow http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZae3bBXEAAmreb.jpg
Current BGE outage map: outagemap.bge.com
Radar is deceiving. Intervals of heavy snow will continue to develop. #Blizzard conds along I-95. Stay indoors! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZajHnwWYAAoGwD.png
Eric Brown, a maintenance worker at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore, had been shoveling most of Friday night to clear emergency and front entrances at the hospital. He was working with Allen McKnight in background. (Lorraine Mirabella/Baltimore Sun)
Our full agency briefing this morning. Thanks to all of our workers for their efforts. #BaltSnow http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZalsLfW0AE3IR_.jpg
The blizzard in pictures, from around the region. bsun.md/1SDEhL3 #BaltSnow http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZarmSUWQAA-dJe.jpg
We thank citizens for staying off the roadways so that crews can plow city streets. #baltsnow @mayorsrb http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZatGb8WYAAy6YN.jpg
48 hour snowfall map, capturing the Major Winter Storm/Blizzard impacting the Eastern U.S. #winterstorm http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZasyYJWkAAQ891.png
"A storm of this magnitude requires patience" says @MayorSRB #BaltSnow http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZavOttUsAIg81F.jpg