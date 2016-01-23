Live Coverage: Winter storm blankets Baltimore region in snow

From USPS:
Due to Winter Storm Jonas, postal services have been suspended in the Baltimore District (comprised of ZIP Codes beginning with 210 – 219) for Saturday, Jan. 23. For the safety of our employees and customers, there will be no deliveries, collections, or retail operations until the severe winter weather subsides.
From Jim Joyner, reporting from Carroll County:
In Manchester, Carroll County, just a few miles south of the Pennsylvania line, overnight snow had dropped 15 inches throughout much of the area, though likely higher with moderate winds.
The snowfall was fine, but steady, with temperatures at 22 degrees as of 8 a.m.
Some sidestreets had been plowed but still are snow covered, and the State Highway Administration traffic camera at Route 30 and the Pennsylvania line showed that highway had also been plowed, but was covered -- and only a few vehicles were seen venturing out.
Saturday morning updates:
- The weather service meteorologists' predictions had dropped back down to 18 to 24 inches (by late Friday, confidence was higher for 2 feet or more).
- Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. reports that outages have been “fairly light” with about 275 BGE customers in Anne Arundel without power. BGE expected power to be restored Saturday morning.
- The U.S. Postal Service closed offices early Friday and service was suspended Saturday.
- Maryland State Highway Administration reported no major incidents on state roads Saturday morning, though some tractor-trailers were jackknifed on Interstate 70 in Carroll and Frederick counties and some passenger cars were got stuck in different areas.