Live Coverage: Winter storm blankets Baltimore region in snow

From Jim Joyner, reporting from Carroll County:



In Manchester, Carroll County, just a few miles south of the Pennsylvania line, overnight snow had dropped 15 inches throughout much of the area, though likely higher with moderate winds.

The snowfall was fine, but steady, with temperatures at 22 degrees as of 8 a.m.

Some sidestreets had been plowed but still are snow covered, and the State Highway Administration traffic camera at Route 30 and the Pennsylvania line showed that highway had also been plowed, but was covered -- and only a few vehicles were seen venturing out.