Live Coverage: Winter storm blankets Baltimore region in snow

Two men fell in the Inner Harbor Friday evening in Fells Point but were rescued quickly from the frigid water, Baltimore police and fire officials said. Police were called just after 7 p.m. to the water near the 1100 block of Lancaster Street as snow fell on the region. Several police officers from the marine unit responded along with units from the fire department. Both men were tended to by paramedics and then taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police and fire officials said.