Live Coverage: Winter storm blankets Baltimore region in snow

Patterson Park pagoda @baltimoresun http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZXn8ndW0AATp98.jpg
Heavy snow with blizzard conditions is developing in southern Maryland! #dcwx #mdwx #wvwx #winterstorm http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZXp9fkWQAIkejC.png
Some sleet is moving north into central Virginia #dcwx #mdwx #vawx #wvwx #winterstorm http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZXqDA6WcAAAJdj.png
Worst of the #winterstorm upcoming 1am - 1pm. Damaging winds along Bay shore. Heavy snow everywhere. Stay safe. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZXtqcYWwAASG8c.jpg
Truck moves snow off the artificial turf of Homewood field @JohnsHopkins #blizzard2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZXw8MwW0AAcsO1.jpg
.@MDMEMA Director Strickland leads a planning meeting in anticipation of continued heavy #snow in Md. #MDPrepares http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZXrpbbVIAAKcR0.jpg
Over 316 pieces of equipment will be working throughout the night plowing city streets. #baltsnow @MayorSRB http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZXz2kTWcAE3zMt.jpg
Emergency Operations Center continues to monitor storm conditions - @NOAA current radar ^JD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZYKF83WIAAbZSD.jpg
Ashley's from the NWS and she is our "official snow recorder." Current measurement is 7" Reisterstown #Blizzard2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZYgxJSWYAADTV_.jpg
Be prepared power outages. Click here to see live power outages in MD now. #Blizzard2016 mema.maryland.gov/Pages/PowerOut… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZYhxz4UkAAOTdE.jpg