Live Coverage: Winter storm blankets Baltimore region in snow

Snow storm Jonas is already bringing out people's comedic charms.
One apparent Baltimore-area resident wants to help you amass a new patio and beach chair collection during the snow. Or maybe the Craiglist ad he or she has posted is just mocking the local practice of using such chairs to reserve dug-out parking spaces.
The ad is headlined, "FREE PATIO AND BEACH CHAIRS!!!!:
Read the full Baltimore Insider post.
Hundreds of city workers and pieces of equipment have already been deployed, and plan to work around the clock to keep roadways open. But as of 6 p.m. Friday, Rawlings-Blake ordered that cars without chains or snow tires must stay off the streets. Stuck and abandoned vehicles will hinder snow removal, she said.
William M. Johnson, director of the city's Department of Transportation, said that officials would monitor conditions and potentially ban all but emergency vehicles from the streets if conditions become unsafe even for snow plows.
"Stay home," Rawlings-Blake said in an afternoon press conference flanked by city agency heads. "Watch a movie, read a book. ...If people are stupid on the roads, that messes everything up."
Rawlings-Blake said city officials learned many lessons from the major back-to-back 2010 snowstorms termed "Snomageddon" and have made changes to keep residents better informed, she said. In addition to the news, she said residents can go online to snow.baltimorecity.gov for updates.
If you were here in December, there were a lot of long faces. Right now, everyone's in this just nirvana of happiness and bliss. Snow puts everyone in a great mood. - Lori Zaloga, director of marketing at Wisp Resort
Going live on. @ABC2NEWS in a moment. It is cold out here http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZXYqwsWQAIyUTt.jpg
A snapshot of all the alerts we have for the State of Maryland. You can view more here: ow.ly/Xqo2l http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZXbxNtWIAELsdl.jpg
Here is a snapshot of what the roadways look like now. PLEASE, avoid driving during this storm. #MDPrepares http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZXeUYKUkAIhuqW.jpg
BPD Marine Unit and @BaltimoreFire rescue two men from the water: facebook.com/permalink.php?… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZXfEsYUEAAdlZe.jpg