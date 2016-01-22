Live Coverage: Winter storm blankets Baltimore region in snow

Baltimore City to implement "Phase II" of its Snow Emergency Plan

News release from the Baltimore City Department of Transportation:

Today, Baltimore City Department of Transportation Director William Johnson announced that Phase II of the city’s Snow Emergency Plan will be implemented this evening at 6:00 p. m. This means that all vehicles traveling on city roadways must be equipped with snow tires, all season radials or chains. In addition, parking is prohibited along designated Snow Emergency Routes.

Snow Emergency Routes are clearly marked with black and white signs. Citizens that park along these designated routes obstruct the movement of snow plows and hinder our removal efforts. During Phase II, any vehicles that are parked along these designated roadways will be relocated. Citizens with questions concerning the location of their vehicles should call 311.

During this Phase II snow emergency, citizens may park at designated schools equipped with parking lots. These schools include Poly/Western High School at the corner of Falls Road and Coldspring Lane; Walbrook High School at 2000 Edgewood Street; Baltimore City College at 3220 The Alameda; Mervo at 3500 Hillen Road; Patterson High School at 100 Kane Street; Lake Clifton/Eastern High at 2801 St. Lo Drive; Thurgood Marshall Middle School at 5001 Sinclair Lane; Professional Development Center at 2500 E. Northern Parkway; W. Baltimore Middle/North Bend at 181/201 North Bend Avenue; Digital Harbor High School at 1100 N. Covington Street; Francis Scott Key Elementary/Middle at 1425 E. Fort Avenue; Harford Heights Elementary School at 1919 N. Broadway; William C. March Middle School at 2050 N. Wolfe Street and the Edmondson Westside Skill Center at 501 Athol Avenue.

Free parking will also be available at neighborhood city-owned garages for Fells Point, Federal Hill and other city residents during this snow emergency. Parking will be available on a ‘first come, first served’ basis effective Friday, January 22, 2016 at 6:00 p. m. until Monday, January 25, 2016 at 6:00 a. m. and residents should not park on the roofs of any of these facilities. Participating garages include:

Little Italy

Little Italy Parking Garage

400 S. Central Avenue

Baltimore, Maryland 21202

Federal Hill

West Street Garage

40 E. West Street

Baltimore, Maryland 21230

Fells Point

Caroline Street Garage

805 S. Caroline Street

Baltimore, Maryland 21231

Fells Point, Harbor East, Perkins Homes and Little Italy

Fleet & Eden Garage

501 S. Eden Street

Baltimore, MD 21205

Starting this afternoon at 1:00 pm, residents of the Camden Yards neighborhoods may also park in designated locations at the Camden Yards Sports Complex on a first come, first served basis including:

• Lot R (W. West Street at the Russell Street Service Drive)

• Lot A-Annex (Russell Street at Lee Street)

• Lots G & H (Underneath the MLK/395 overpass only). It is important not to park beyond the overpass structure as this lot is being used for other purposes.



