Live Coverage: Winter storm blankets Baltimore region in snow

MEMA to ask for federal disaster assistance
The Maryland Emergency Management Agency will ask for federal disaster assistance to aid recovery efforts after a snowstorm swept the state.
MEMA submitted a letter of intent to FEMA, asking for the federal agency's coordination in assessing the storm's costs and damages.
“I have directed MEMA to work with the federal government and seek all available assistance to support our public safety partners and the communities they serve," said Gov. Larry Hogan in a news release.
Church roof collapses under heavy snow in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The roof of a Montgomery County church has collapsed under heavy snow following the weekend's major storm.
Shiloh Christian Fellowship Church's roof completely caved in Monday. The 60-year-old Silver Spring church was built in 1951.
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer says the building was unoccupied at the time.
No injuries have been reported. — AP