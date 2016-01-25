Live Coverage: Winter storm blankets Baltimore region in snow

MEMA to ask for federal disaster assistance



The Maryland Emergency Management Agency will ask for federal disaster assistance to aid recovery efforts after a snowstorm swept the state.



MEMA submitted a letter of intent to FEMA, asking for the federal agency's coordination in assessing the storm's costs and damages.



“I have directed MEMA to work with the federal government and seek all available assistance to support our public safety partners and the communities they serve," said Gov. Larry Hogan in a news release.