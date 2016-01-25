Live Coverage: Winter storm blankets Baltimore region in snow

The Patterson Park boat lake is under there. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZlguuEWYAAqy8e.jpg
Kind of strange to see grass, but there is a lot of it in this part of Patterson Park. Drifted away, I guess? http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZlhWy5WwAAfBBH.jpg
There’s a motor vehicle collision, vehicle overturned, on NB I-95 past ex46 I-895. All lanes blocked. #BalTraffic http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZlh0AAWAAAN-24.jpg
Camden Yards is a winter wonderland ❄️⚾❄️️ http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZlzKA_WYAEdxsv.jpg
Likely our last summary for this #winterstorm . Map & county-by-county listing is here: ht.ly/Xw8GV http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZmDc39WQAA8ghz.png
There's a lot of snow to remove, crews are out doing their best. Thanks @CityOfBoston for sending giant snow blower. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZmcfBJWcAAFPll.jpg