Live Coverage: Winter storm blankets Baltimore region in snow

The storms Baltimoreans remember as the biggest include the famed "Knickerbocker" storm of 1922, the freak Palm Sunday storm of 1942, and the blizzards of '83, '96 and '03. But the storm that pounded the mid-Atlantic with more than 2 feet of snow Jan. 22-23 outperformed them all . Here are the region's 11 biggest snowfalls to occur within a three-day period, according to the National Weather Service .