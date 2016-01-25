Live Coverage: Winter storm blankets Baltimore region in snow

In Maryland, the cleanup will be monumental, too. So begins the great dig out: baltimoresun.com/news/weather/w… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZiIlUvWkAA8P_Z.jpg
Whoa, if true: @MyBGE reports only 134 outages across the Baltimore region this morning. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZkai38XEAAc5QY.jpg
Another big storm off the coast this Friday. A slight jog to the west would be "interesting". http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZktPODWQAArUdJ.jpg
MTA Local Bus is operating the 3, 5, 8, 10, 13, 15, 16, 19, 23, 35, 52, 53, 54, and 64 on a limited basis today free http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZkwdUFUAAAq5Hw.jpg
Satellite imagery from January 26 showing snow on the ground following the 2016 Blizzard
nnvl.noaa.gov/MediaDetail2.p… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZkxGO2WwAA29AN.png
Maryland to remain in state of emergency until Tuesday, at least bsun.md/1ZNoDfr http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZk2iSmUEAAM6e-.jpg
10:38 on a Monday http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZk4tygWwAEFTPe.jpg
The plows haven't even touched the fourth floor of the Sun parking garage http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZk6a1EW0AAvQWe.jpg