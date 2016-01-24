Live Coverage: Winter storm blankets Baltimore region in snow

From Sun reporter Yvonne Wenger:



Alyson Kashima owns one of the houses at the intersection of Falls Road and W. 41st Street in Hampden damaged by the heavy snow. The porch on her house and two others collapsed Saturday under the weight.



Kashima, who lives in Ownings Mills and rents out the house, said she put a new roof on last summer and expects insurance to cover the cost of the damage.



“Everyone is OK, thankfully,” she said Sunday. “It was one of those things that the weight of the snow was too much for it.”



Lorraine Sugar and her boyfriend Conor Brady walked past on their way home from Giant Sunday.



“Brutal,” Sugar said, pulling her smartphone from her pocket to take a photo. “I feel for them.”



Sugar, an engineering student from Toronto, said they heard about the damage on social media Saturday night and debated with neighbors whether they should climb on their porches to sweep snow off or wait for it to melt away. Brady, an architect, thought that standing on the roof could cause more weight, and an added chance it could fall down.



“It’s got to be distressing,” Brady said. “They certainly can’t use their front doors right now. … It’s going to be an inconvenience for a while.”



David O’Brien and his wife, Alison McNamra, said they’ve seen a steady stream of people stopping to take pictures of the houses. The couple lives across the street, and saw the damage as they walked home from the Avenue Saturday night.



“The roof is one of those things you kind of know needs looking at, but it’s the last thing you want to fix,” O’Brien said. “Ours is worn a little around the edges.”