Live Coverage: Winter storm blankets Baltimore region in snow

From Sun reporter Yvonne Wenger:
Alyson Kashima owns one of the houses at the intersection of Falls Road and W. 41st Street in Hampden damaged by the heavy snow. The porch on her house and two others collapsed Saturday under the weight.
Kashima, who lives in Ownings Mills and rents out the house, said she put a new roof on last summer and expects insurance to cover the cost of the damage.
“Everyone is OK, thankfully,” she said Sunday. “It was one of those things that the weight of the snow was too much for it.”
Lorraine Sugar and her boyfriend Conor Brady walked past on their way home from Giant Sunday.
“Brutal,” Sugar said, pulling her smartphone from her pocket to take a photo. “I feel for them.”
Sugar, an engineering student from Toronto, said they heard about the damage on social media Saturday night and debated with neighbors whether they should climb on their porches to sweep snow off or wait for it to melt away. Brady, an architect, thought that standing on the roof could cause more weight, and an added chance it could fall down.
“It’s got to be distressing,” Brady said. “They certainly can’t use their front doors right now. … It’s going to be an inconvenience for a while.”
David O’Brien and his wife, Alison McNamra, said they’ve seen a steady stream of people stopping to take pictures of the houses. The couple lives across the street, and saw the damage as they walked home from the Avenue Saturday night.
“The roof is one of those things you kind of know needs looking at, but it’s the last thing you want to fix,” O’Brien said. “Ours is worn a little around the edges.”
Press release from Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake's office:
Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake announced today that Baltimore City government offices will be closed on Monday, January 25, 2016, for non-essential employees.
Essential employees and employees designated as emergency essential for the current event must report to work or remain at work as scheduled for the duration of this event unless informed otherwise by their agency head, designee or immediate supervisors.
“Given the condition of many of our streets, I believe it is safest for all citizens to minimize the traffic on roads,” Mayor Rawlings-Blake said. “I strongly encourage businesses to use common sense and do the same. Allow us to proceed with snow removal operations.”
Roadways remain under Phase II of Baltimore City’s Snow Emergency Plan, and motorists are urged to remain off the roads as crews continue to work to clear snow from streets.
The Phase II designation means that all vehicles traveling in the city must be equipped with snow tires, all weather radial tires or snow chains, and parking is restricted along designated snow emergency routes.
Motorists should obey the posted snow route parking restrictions, as any vehicles that are parked along designated snow emergency routes will be relocated to ensure they do not hinder snow removal efforts. Drivers with questions concerning the location of their vehicles should call 311.