Live Coverage: Winter storm blankets Baltimore region in snow

From Sun reporter Natalie Sherman:

On South Durham Street in Fells Point, a crew of three cleared out an entire parking lot in about two hours Sunday using just shovels and salt.

"Usually we get it plowed but our plow guy -- he's a little busy right now," said Frank Flynn, 48, who was doing the work for Harbor Hill Properties, which manages a nearby apartment building. It was his crew's fifth major job of the day and they expected to do more, though he said they hoped to finish in time for Sunday's football game.

"We'll be back tomorrow for some of the sidewalks," Flynn said.