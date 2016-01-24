Live Coverage: Winter storm blankets Baltimore region in snow

Swath of snow seen on latest visible satellite picture. We'll have plenty of sun today. Good day for digging out. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZgLRlTWwAI4DE-.jpg
Snow crews are working hard and making progress on city streets this sunny afternoon #baltsnow @MayorSRB http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZgNjcsWYAAK383.jpg
An epic snowball fight is going down in Mount Vernon http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZgOoNZWIAArd4A.jpg
.@MayorSRB urges patience as crews work to clear the roads in Baltimore City bsun.md/1PsPIos http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZgPE9EWwAAtlNP.jpg
This is just a small sample of what our snow crews are faced with. Plz be patient #BaltSnow @MayorSRB http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CZgTWVVXEAAgZq1.jpg
On South Durham Street in Fells Point, a crew of three cleared out an entire parking lot in about two hours Sunday using just shovels and salt.
"Usually we get it plowed but our plow guy -- he's a little busy right now," said Frank Flynn, 48, who was doing the work for Harbor Hill Properties, which manages a nearby apartment building. It was his crew's fifth major job of the day and they expected to do more, though he said they hoped to finish in time for Sunday's football game.
"We'll be back tomorrow for some of the sidewalks," Flynn said.