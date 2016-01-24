Live Coverage: Winter storm blankets Baltimore region in snow

At the height of the storm, Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. said the peak number of customers experiencing outages was approximately 5,500.
Customers were back in service in about two hours on average.
As of 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, BGE has restored service to nearly all of the approximately 12,000 customers who lost power on Friday and Saturday.
All remaining customers affected by this weather system should be restored to service by Sunday afternoon. BGE has released many of the crews who came from 15 states to provide assistance, including crews from sister utility ComEd in Chicago.
Health commissioner extends Code Blue through Monday morning
Baltimore City Health Commissioner Leana Wen has extended a Code Blue in Baltimore city through 10 a.m. Monday.
Though the storm has passed, Wen emphasized the dangers of extreme cold, and advised neighbors to check on each other. The most vulnerable include the elderly, children and people with chronic medical conditions.
Code Blue means an increased risk for cold injuries or death is present. The health commissioner can declare Code Blue when temperatures, including wind chill, are expected to be below 13 degrees Fahrenheit, or when conditions are serious enough to pose a risk to citizens.
Extra work crews helped restore electricity to thousands of Marylanders who lost power as a result of the snow storm and wind that swept the region Friday and Saturday.
By 10 a.m. Sunday, there were about 500 power outages across Maryland. That was down from 10,295 at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, when power outages peaked during the storm, according to the Maryland Emergency Management Agency.
"They're typically more of a problem but they did a good job of bringing a lot of extra crews," said Chas Eby, a spokesman for MEMA.
Eby said the majority of the outages were concentrated in Worcester County, with others around Greater Baltimore. Delmarva Power said they had restored service to about 48,700 customers by Sunday morning who had lost power during the storm. The hardest hit areas for Delmarva were in Sussex County, Delaware, and Worcester County.
Update from State Highway Administration
The State Highway Administration has asked that drivers avoid non-essential travel as crews continue to plow roads across the state.
Even major roads still have snow on them, and today is critical for clearing highways, ramps, shoulders and primary and secondary roads, the SHA said.
The SHA will haul snow out of urban areas with trucks.
The administration advised citizens to clear their vehicles' exhaust pipes.