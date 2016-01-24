Live Coverage: Winter storm blankets Baltimore region in snow

Extra work crews helped restore electricity to thousands of Marylanders who lost power as a result of the snow storm and wind that swept the region Friday and Saturday.



By 10 a.m. Sunday, there were about 500 power outages across Maryland. That was down from 10,295 at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, when power outages peaked during the storm, according to the Maryland Emergency Management Agency.



"They're typically more of a problem but they did a good job of bringing a lot of extra crews," said Chas Eby, a spokesman for MEMA.



Eby said the majority of the outages were concentrated in Worcester County, with others around Greater Baltimore. Delmarva Power said they had restored service to about 48,700 customers by Sunday morning who had lost power during the storm. The hardest hit areas for Delmarva were in Sussex County, Delaware, and Worcester County.



Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. said at the height of the storm, the peak number of BGE customers experiencing outages was approximately 5,500, and customers were back in service in about two hours on average.



As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, BGE has restored service to nearly all of the approximately 12,000 customers who lost power on Friday and Saturday. All remaining customers affected by this weather system should be restored to service by Sunday afternoon, the company said.



BGE has released many of the crews who came from 15 states to provide assistance, including crews from sister utility ComEd in Chicago.