Live Coverage: Winter storm blankets Baltimore region in snow

While much of the warnings regarding the blizzard have focused on staying off the roads and hunkering down indoors, efforts are ongoing to shelter people who don't have anywhere to stay, Health Care for the Homeless CEO Kevin Lindamood said. The organization, along with other nonprofits and city homeless services staff, are urging people who might try to ride out the storm to seek shelter.



City shelters are stretching their capacity to fire code and overflow shelter space is being opened, he said.



"We're trying our best to get people indoors and to places where they can stay," Lindamood said.