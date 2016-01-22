Live Coverage: Winter storm blankets Baltimore region in snow

How much are we going to get?



Weather forecasting models suggest we would be getting 2 to 2 1/2 inches of rain if it were warmer, but with temperatures expected to be around freezing or colder for the duration of the storm, it is largely expected to fall as snow. The general rule of thumb is 10 inches of snow for every inch of liquid precipitation, which translates to 20 or 25 inches of snow.



Most forecasters, including the National Weather Service, are calling for 18 to 24 inches of snow across Central Maryland. It is expected to snow the heaviest overnight Friday and into Saturday morning, not tapering off until some time before dawn Sunday morning.



You can expect as much as a foot by the time the sun rises Saturday, and as much as another foot by Sunday morning.



Factors that could put us on the lower end of predictions include the storm's track and whether relatively mild air moves in overhead, creating sleet or other mixed precipitation. But we could also end up on the higher end if, say, temperatures stay in the 20s. Highs are forecast in the lower 30s. Colder air means finer, fluffier snow that packs down less (and isn't good for snowballs or snowmen).