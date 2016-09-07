.@hcpss_chs girls golf has now won 5 straight, including Tuesday win vs @hcpss_wlhs . STORY: bsun.md/2c6ik5C http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CrwXkG9WEAA6QtH.jpg
.@HaHsathletics boys soccer turned heads with 9-1 win over Edgewood Tuesday. STORY & VIDEO: bsun.md/2cEWFpZ http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Crt6YQgXYAAtssq.jpg
.@torifranklinnn scores game-winner in SC's 1-0 OT defeat over Gerstell. STORY(w/video): bit.ly/2c5OQ7n http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Crtyj57XgAAwYUG.jpg
caught a flick with @BKHoCoSports during the second half http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CrtcW4TWYAEgHUU.jpg
.@HaHsathletics closes out an impressive 9-1 win over Edgewood #HoCoBoysSoccer http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CrtWp7IWYAADANC.jpg