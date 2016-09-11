At Broadneck for Spalding-Broadneck girls soccer. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CsBwcT0WIAQ98-A.jpg
Great start to an even greater season ahead, 3-2 come from behind win over former state champs #howardstrong 💪⚽️💙 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CsAnoDvXYAQoXHq.jpg
Congrats on playing your first quarter of college football today!!! @drobbins52 #52 #GoNoles ❤️ http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CsBLNiBWcAE8dD_.jpg
It's not just a game http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cr70HltXgAA2SbU.jpg
Pack mentality carries @rhhsrun girls to team title at #HoCoInvite . STORY: bsun.md/2czmJQ1 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CsA72t8WYAAQ6co.jpg
With sizzling time of 16:06, @hcpss_omhs Joey Navarro wins #HoCoInvite title. STORY & VIDEO: bsun.md/2czmJQ1 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CsA69vOWAAAxg6h.jpg
Huge push helps @HowardHighTF @_courtney_mann run away w/ #HoCoInvite crown. STORY & VIDEO: bsun.md/2czmJQ1 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CsA5sgtW8AQ1zU5.jpg
.@Benton11G had 4 TDs & game winner to lead @Long_ReachFB to 25-20 W over @AtholtonFB . BOX: bsun.md/2cqKgFU http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CsAgvStWEAAOPAF.jpg
3x NCAA Qualifier @natethegreat129 at the photo shoot today! #GoCamels 🐪 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cr70HdnW8AAuiTs.jpg
Get all your high school football Week Two updates here, via @carrollvarsity bit.ly/2c7fthR http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cr9rs6oWAAA1FYh.jpg
We are proud of our Football Team! Go Cavs! capitalgazette.com/sports/high_sc… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cr_m_DPXYAAKl3h.jpg
Getting set for opening girls race at #HoCoInvite and its heating up quickly ☀️ #HoCoCrossCountry http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cr_n7YKWcAAuGZR.jpg
Varsity roundup (Sept. 9): Good Counsel outlasts Spalding in football, 20-14 bsun.md/2cBkKtj http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cr953a5VIAAFIdb.jpg
Milford Mill football's strong finish leads to 27-22 upset of No. 10 Dunbar bsun.md/2cswYHG http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cr9vL3sUEAAOO3O.jpg