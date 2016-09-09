.@Centennial_VB sweeps @RiverHillVball to kick off Howard County season. STORY & PHOTOS: bsun.md/2coZWIx http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cr4CggOUsAEoFm0.jpg
More than 71,000 votes cast, @CCPS_LibertyHS and @WeAreScottKey games tied as of 8:41 p.m.: bsun.md/2bcLEpy http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cr31nPwWAAAzi46.jpg
Late first half, @CHSBoysSoccer__ and Liberty are tied 1-1 #HoCoBoysSoccer http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cr3U8jyXYAAGDDx.jpg
Getting set for Century-SC volleyball #CVVB http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cr3SpH_WEAAJrx-.jpg