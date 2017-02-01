House of Delegates is in session prior to noon State of the State address by Gov. @LarryHogan #mdga17 #mdsots http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3mABi7UcAI-Z9c.jpg
Senators arrive. #mdsots http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3mDC6dUcAACFN7.jpg
Joint session of House and Senate now convened. #mdsots http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3mEDdBUYAEdhVC.jpg
Lt Gov @BoydKRutherford is here. #mdsots #mdga17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3mGzQ4VcAIxX0N.jpg
Applause for Gov @LarryHogan 's arrival. #mdsots #mdga17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3mHD-6WEAM0ATv.jpg
Gov. @LarryHogan begins his State of the State speech. #mdsots #mdga17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3mHoYEUoAAUVZQ.jpg
Larry Hogan stating some statements about the state of the state. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3mHk9vUEAEIvi1.jpg
Gov. @LarryHogan goes heavy on education accomplishments and priorities at start of speech. Lots of GOP applause. #mdsots http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3mJJJ3WcAAoAUE.jpg
Now Gov @LarryHogan moves to economy, jobs numbers. #mdsots http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3mJhKPUMAAmtDw.jpg