Bengals at Ravens, Dec. 31, 2017
The Ravens host the Bengals in the regular-season finale at M&T Bank Stadium.
It's just ridiculous that Flacco keeps throwing these short passes.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/31/2017 11:40:19 PM
Good call by Harbs to go for it. They need a touchdown
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/31/2017 11:40:55 PM
There's a reason
@MikePrestonSun
refers to Flacco as "Check-down Joe."
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/31/2017 11:41:06 PM
Heck of an effort by Alex Collins who looked like he would be stopped, but he reversed field and ran it in from 17 yards for the TD.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/31/2017 11:42:10 PM
Ravens showed good character on that touchdown drive. They refuse to quit, great run by Collins.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/31/2017 11:42:47 PM
Wow. What a run by Alex Collins. Bengals had that play read perfectly. Two great individual efforts (Moore and Collins) have kept Ravens in this game.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/31/2017 11:42:57 PM
Bengals' offense hasn't been on field in second half and there is less than seven minutes left in third quarter.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/31/2017 11:45:54 PM
Ravens defense has to show up.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/31/2017 11:47:36 PM
I guess the return was supposed to go to Campanaro's right, but it looked like to the left had more room.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/31/2017 11:51:48 PM
Ravens WR Chris Moore now in concussion protocol. He took that hit after his bobble on the interception, but he came back and played a few plays. Now, he's in protocol.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/31/2017 11:51:52 PM
Running left isn't working Ravens.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/31/2017 11:57:42 PM
Bengals have been covering Wallace in the slot with a LB most of the game, Ravens have to take advantage.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
1/1/2018 12:01:02 AM
Ravens will go to fourth quarter facing second-and-long and trailing 24-17. Buffalo has its game well in hand. Titans lead 15-10 about midway through 4th quarter. Ravens likely need a win to save their season.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2018 12:02:38 AM
Bengals get hurt every other play. Will they have enough playerss to finish?
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
1/1/2018 12:05:38 AM
Chris Moore is officially out for the game because of a concussion.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2018 12:09:13 AM
Justin Tucker is good from 34 yards. Ravens trail 24-20 with 13:08 remaining.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2018 12:09:41 AM
Still waiting for that Dalton turnover.....
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
1/1/2018 12:11:44 AM
Ravens defense forces another punt.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2018 12:15:33 AM
The fans who've stayed in the cold at M&T deserve credit. They're doing their damndest to help rally the Ravens. We can hear them pounding on the press box every key play.
by
Childs Walker
via
twitter
1/1/2018 12:16:55 AM
Ravens will get ball past midfield after that unnecessary roughness penalty on Bengals.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2018 12:16:59 AM
We've seen the Bengals fall apart in a lot of pressure situations over the years. They are on a roll again.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
1/1/2018 12:17:42 AM
Bengals still haven't figured out that you can't cover Mike Wallace with a linebacker...
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
1/1/2018 12:20:35 AM
It seems like every pass Flacco is throwing is behind his receivers.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
1/1/2018 12:24:41 AM
Joe Flacco hits Mike Wallace for a 6-yard TD catch and ravens take the lead with 8:48 to play. Up 26-24 pending extra point.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2018 12:25:21 AM
Judon slams down Andy Dalton and Ravens force another punt.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2018 12:31:45 AM
Titans have beaten the Jaguars, 15-10. Bills well in control against Dolphins. Ravens have to hold this lead to make playoffs.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2018 12:32:45 AM
Bengals defense looks exhausted.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2018 12:34:47 AM
Ravens are stopped and will need to punt the ball away with 2:51 to play.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2018 12:38:01 AM
And Brandon Carr gets called for a big PI call. Bengals driving near midfield.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2018 12:45:36 AM
Ravens pass rush has been good lately
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
1/1/2018 12:47:02 AM
Weddle intercepts Dalton but Marlon Humphrey called for holding. Bengals nearing field-goal range.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2018 12:47:52 AM
Officials are becoming a pain with all these calls.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
1/1/2018 12:48:49 AM
Pressure Dalton and cover the tight end.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
1/1/2018 12:51:02 AM
And Dalton hits Tyler Boyd for a 49-yard TD. It happened to Ravens defense again.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2018 12:51:52 AM
Ravens stopped short of sticks. Turn the ball over and head into the offseason knowing they blow another opportunity to make playoffs.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2018 12:57:40 AM
Flacco: “disappointing. We didn’t play well enough to win. This is the league where you don’t get anything given to you.”
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2018 1:08:25 AM
Flacco: “”We have to deal with fact that we didn’t get it done.”
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2018 1:10:42 AM
Harbaugh: “it was a great throw and catch. It was just an amazing throw. I don’t know what else to say about it.”
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2018 1:12:29 AM
Harbaugh: “I’ve never enjoyed coaching a team more.”
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2018 1:12:54 AM
Ravens played man on entire bengals final series. Switched to zone on final play and they botched the coverage
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2018 1:15:49 AM
Ravens safety Tony Jefferson in tears as he speaks to Media about defenses inability to finish job.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2018 1:24:43 AM
Michael Campanaro on crutches with right Ankle wrapped. Tumbled over equipment after last kickoff return
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2018 1:29:35 AM
Suggs: “it’s like a bad dream.” Called it the worst regular season loss of his 15 year career
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2018 1:44:36 AM
Suggs: “this one is going to hurt for a long time.”
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
1/1/2018 1:45:49 AM
