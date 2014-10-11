Bengals at Ravens, Dec. 31, 2017
Bengals at Ravens, Dec. 31, 2017
The Ravens host the Bengals in the regular-season finale at M&T Bank Stadium.
< Oldest
1
2
3
Newest >
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
A shirtless Maxx Williams going through pregame warmups here where temperature is currently 21 degrees. Quincy Adeboyejo, who is wearing a shirt, is also warming up. He could make NFL debut today.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/31/2017 7:43:22 PM
#Bengals
inactives at Baltimore:
WR Cody Core
DB KeiVarae Russell
RB Jarveon Williams
LB Vontaze Burfict (shoulder…
twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
by
Paul Dehner Jr.
via
twitter
retweeted by
jeffzrebiecsun
12/31/2017 7:55:55 PM
RB Joe Mixon and CB William Jackson both active for Bengals.
twitter.com/pauldehnerjr/s…
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/31/2017 7:56:14 PM
Ravens WR Breshad Perriman and RB Terrance West are both healthy scratches.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/31/2017 7:57:20 PM
Also inactive for Ravens: WR Jeremy Maclin, OL Jermaine Eluemunor, Maurquice Shakir, OLB Tim Williams, DE Bronson Kaufusi.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/31/2017 7:58:35 PM
WR Quincy Adeboyejo and CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste will make their Ravens' regular-season debuts.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/31/2017 7:58:59 PM
DE Chris Wormley also returns to game-day lineup.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/31/2017 7:59:41 PM
The Browns simply can't tackle.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/31/2017 8:02:17 PM
This is so Browns.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/31/2017 9:02:01 PM
Ravens win the toss and defer. They'll start game with defense on field. Game-time temperature is 19 degrees w/10 degree windchill
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/31/2017 9:24:15 PM
Ravens need to get off to fast start and run the football. They need to force QB Andy Dalton to beat them.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/31/2017 9:25:11 PM
Mixon very patient on first two runs.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/31/2017 9:28:12 PM
Brandon Williams getting handled at line of scrimmage
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/31/2017 9:30:27 PM
Bengals already have the ball on the 1 after Carr pass interference. Nightmare start for Ravens defense. Bengals getting whatever they want.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/31/2017 9:31:53 PM
Dalton hits Kroft for 1-yard Td. Absolutely what ravens couldn’t have happen just happened. 7-0.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/31/2017 9:33:20 PM
Ravens didn't offer much resistance to the Bengals' offense on the first drive.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/31/2017 9:34:11 PM
Bengals got right matchup with tight end Tyler Kroft on OLB Kamalei Correa. Not the kind of start Ravens needed. Also, Ravens DE's have to hold edge.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/31/2017 9:34:13 PM
Nice block by left tackle Ronnie Stanley, he is due after two average games.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/31/2017 9:38:03 PM
Ravens get a first down on 16-yard run by Collins, but they'll punt at midfield.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/31/2017 9:39:48 PM
As Ravens fall behind 7-0, Bills already up 7-0 and Dolphins have their backup QB in.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/31/2017 9:42:18 PM
The Bengals look like the team playing for playoffs.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/31/2017 9:43:45 PM
Way to beat the Ravens? Throw to tight ends and running backs. Bengals did their homework.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/31/2017 9:45:36 PM
Ravens TE's have to block better if this team wants to run the football.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/31/2017 9:49:58 PM
That pass was well short by Flacco. Could have been intercepted.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/31/2017 9:50:10 PM
Flacco with an under throw of Wallace on third down and Ravens will punt again.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/31/2017 9:50:10 PM
Ravens are getting manhandled up front. Inside, outside. Not stopping anything. Running lanes everywhere.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/31/2017 9:56:51 PM
That;s two drops for Mike Wallace. And 3 punts for Ravens.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/31/2017 9:59:46 PM
Mike Wallace been hanging around Breshad Perriman too much
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/31/2017 10:00:26 PM
Humphrey doing nice job of pinning Green along the sideline in one on one coverage.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/31/2017 10:04:25 PM
Titans take a 7-0 lead while Bills lead 10-0. Ravens might want to wake up.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/31/2017 10:04:55 PM
The Ravens had to challenge that completion. I think the Bengals should have challenged the earlier non-catch call on A.J. Green.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/31/2017 10:05:46 PM
You usually don't see the Ravens get manhandled on both sides of the ball like this.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/31/2017 10:07:41 PM
Ravens are getting nice pressure on Bengals punter, might go for block later in game.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/31/2017 10:08:23 PM
Titans take a 7-0 lead while Bills lead 10-0. Ravens might want to wake up.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
retweeted by
ronfritz
12/31/2017 10:12:48 PM
Flacco has consistently been low or underthrowing his passes.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/31/2017 10:13:59 PM
Another Flacco incompletion on third down, another punt. Ravens offense morphing into first-half form at worst possible time. Ravens have 41 total yards of offense and 1 first down through four drives.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/31/2017 10:14:13 PM
Sam Koch on his way to being Ravens MVP again.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/31/2017 10:14:25 PM
Ravens field position: own 24, own 35, own 32, own 34, now own 47.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/31/2017 10:17:53 PM
Anthony Levine Sr., a valuable member of Ravens special teams and 3rd down defense, just helped to locker room unable to put any weight on left leg.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/31/2017 10:18:40 PM
Another Flacco incompletion to Wallace. Flacco had him and underthrow it again. Flacco is 3-for-11 for 17 yards. Not gotten much help from wide receivers, but several poor throws in there, too.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/31/2017 10:22:45 PM
Maybe that will wake the Ravens up.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/31/2017 10:25:17 PM
Ravens defense gets the offense the ball back. Mosley strips Mixon and Weddle recovers.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/31/2017 10:25:27 PM
Ravens still can't get first down. Tucker on to attempt long FG.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/31/2017 10:27:35 PM
Bengals defensive back saw that pass to Woodhead all the way.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/31/2017 10:27:45 PM
Justin Tucker good from 46 yards. Ravens get on the board, trail 7-3. Still have just 1 first down at 11:13 mark of second quarter.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/31/2017 10:28:15 PM
< Oldest
1
2
3
Newest >
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform