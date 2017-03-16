Baltimore Mayor Pugh delivers 'State of City' address: live coverage

Mayor Catherine Pugh said she plans to deliver an "aspirational" speech that lays out her vision for Baltimore in her first "State of the City" address today.

She said the speech, which will take place at 3 p.m. in the City Council chambers, will address "where I think the city is" and "some of the things I think I can do."

The speech takes place on Pugh's 100th day in office. The former state senator became mayor after defeating former Mayor Sheila Dixon and a host of other challengers in last year's election.