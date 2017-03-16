Baltimore Mayor Pugh delivers 'State of City' address: live coverage

Baltimore Mayor Pugh delivers 'State of City' address: live coverage Live

Mayor Catherine Pugh said she plans to deliver an "aspirational" speech that lays out her vision for Baltimore in her first "State of the City" address today.

Options

Font Size
Viewer Comments
Sounds
Translate posts and comments.
Make a comment
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform