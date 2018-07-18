All-Star Game, July 17 Live

In selfie-filled All-Star Game, Machado enjoys what could be his final appearance in Orioles uniform dlvr.it/Qbvj9Z https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DiWwvUDU0AArZyN.jpg
The only Maryland native in tonight's #AllStarGame -- former #Orioles draft pick and current #Brewers lefty Josh Hader -- is entering the game in the eighth.
Back story from today's @BaltimoreSun : bsun.md/2moQUhV https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DiWwGzXXcAIr-8u.jpg
Defending the Derby: Something the commish and the union boss could agree on dlvr.it/QbvQmM https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DiWai6iV4AEo_iS.jpg
Everyone’s taking selfies at the #AllStarGame , even the technology-challenged @SchmuckStop . https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DiWVb_OXkAA9cTt.jpg
Schmuck: Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred is sick and tired of the MASN dispute. Well, who isn't? dlvr.it/QbvF28 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DiWLq36UwAAgSUR.jpg
Former Oriole Rich Dauer makes return to coaching at All-Star Game after near-death experience dlvr.it/QbvF66 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DiWLrK3UwAE9uwj.jpg
All-Star Game notes: Union head Tony Clark and commissioner Rob Manfred duel over DH dlvr.it/Qbv7lX https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DiWEHVPUYAIQqXW.jpg
Dodgers' All-Stars welcome possible Manny Machado addition: 'He could make things pretty special' dlvr.it/Qbv26V https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DiV8yzzUYAEfSEq.jpg